Brad MacAfee

KAOH Media, a renewable energy communications firm, names former Porter Novelli CEO and senior partner Brad MacAfee, as its CEO. At Porter Novelli, MacAfee helped transform the firm from a generalist agency to one focused on purpose and social impact consulting. More recently, he founded Mission + Cause, a consultancy and executive search firm aimed at assisting public relations agencies and in-house communications departments in aligning workplace culture for purpose-driven and results-oriented expansion. KAOH co-founder and former CEO Allan Hug will shift to the role of chief growth and innovation officer, while president Kelly O'Neil becomes president and chief client officer. "In Brad we have found the ideal mix of deep experience, wisdom and clear vision that can help guide us to new opportunities as we continue to serve our utility-scale renewable energy clientele in local host communities and support all aspects of the clean energy transition," said KAOH co-founder and CEO Allan Hug.

Annie Clark

ROKK Solutions brings on Annie Clark as SVP. Clark was previously communications director for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and the Senate Appropriations Committee. She also served as campaign communications director for Collins’ 2020 reelection bid. Before working for Collins, Clark was communications director for Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) and director of TV and radio at the National Republican Congressional Committee. “Her extensive experience on Capitol Hill along with deep relationships with the media and extensive crisis management insights will be invaluable assets to assist our clients with their communications goals,” said ROKK Solutions co-founder and partner Ron Bonjean.

Erica Harouff

Motion, a Chicago-based woman-owned agency, promotes Erica Harouff to VP, head of account services, a newly created position. Since joining Motion in 2022, Harouff has played a vital role in stabilizing client teams, driving cross-departmental collaboration, and overseeing successful integrations. Before joining Motion, she was director, client strategy at Summer Friday and an account supervisor at DRUM Agency. “Having someone like Erica at the helm creates clarity and structure,” said Thea Rooks, Motion’s Chief Operating Officer. “Her ability to understand both sides—client demands and agency delivery—will improve how we collaborate and innovate.”

(L-R) Ida Bo Frazier, Kirsten Risko

Relevance International appoints Ida Bo Frazier as VP, PR in Los Angeles and Kirsten Risko as director of advertising and digital in New York. Frazier was most recently VP at LA-based Slate PR. Earlier in her career, she served as a government official at the European Commission in Brussels and the Royal Danish Embassy in Washington D.C. She will work to elevate Relevance International’s presence on the West Coast. Risko most recently worked as a fractional CMO, advising top real estate developers on lead generation, performance marketing and ROI-driven campaigns. At Relevance International, she will focus on expanding the agency’s advertising and digital capabilities, integrating data-driven marketing solutions into its broader communications strategies. “Ida’s deep PR expertise in business and lifestyle communications and events, and Kirsten’s data-driven approach to advertising and digital strategy will expand our industry knowledge and elevate our ability to deliver exceptional results for clients,” said Relevance International founder & CEO Suzanne Rosnowski.