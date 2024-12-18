Checkmate Government Relations has signed to represent Canada’s Council of the Federation, which is composed of the country’s 13 provincial and territorial premiers, for DC representation.

The move comes as president Trump has “paused” his plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from the Great White North until March 4.

Ontario’s premier Doug Ford will lead the Federation’s mission to Washington on Feb. 12.

He also put a pause on the retaliatory measures that Ontario had planned to institute on US goods in reaction to Trump's play.

Canada’s most populous province was going to ban the sale of American liquor, beer, wine and seltzer—a $685M market—and prohibit US companies from competing for provincial contracts.

Ford also ripped up a $70M contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide Internet services to rural areas of Ontario.

“We have temporarily averted tariffs that would have severely damaged our economy, giving time for more negotiation and time for cooler heads to prevail,” Ford said in a statement on Feb. 3. “With the U.S. pausing tariffs, Ontario will also pause our retaliatory measures.”

On the DC trip, Canada’s premiers are to meet with members of the Trump administration and business leaders to talk opportunities and threats to the $1T US/Canada economic relationship. The US sells more goods to Canada than China, Japan and Germany combined.

Checkmate’s managing partner Charles “Ches” McDowell handles the Canadian advocacy push for the Winston-Salem-based firm.

The firm's contract with the Canadians went into effect on Feb. 1. It carries an $85K monthly fee.