Rebecca Lowell Edwards

Ever since I stopped working as a reporter at the Wall Street Journal more than twenty years ago, my work has typically appeared unattributed in public. As a communications and marketing executive, I help other people find the right words, polish their delivery or craft pithy messages for spokespeople and campaigns. That generally suits me and others who do this work—being the person behind the important person or company.

But that all changes during Black History Month, when I’m eager to command the spotlight, trumpet my own thoughts and feelings and join the chorus of others celebrating that history with words and deeds. In the past, I’ve turned my feeds into mini daily feature stories. I pick a theme like art, sports or science and write a short vignette to accompany a photo of a prominent or lesser-known Black figure who deserves recognition. There are many reasons—personal and professional—why I feel it’s essential to come out of the shadows for Black History Month. As a longtime member, and now trustee, of the Page Society, I can rely on the Page Principles to elucidate a few.

Joy as a strategy (Page Principles #4 & #7)

In the aftermath of the most recent presidential election, I think many in my line of work have analyzed whether joy can be the basis of a winning strategy. It may not be enough to win in a shortened political cycle but it is an effective strategy for moving people forward.

For me, committing my share of voice to highlight Black people who have advanced humanity is a way to adhere to Page Principle #4, (manage for tomorrow). I have read enough scientific research and seen the benefits firsthand of experiencing joy within a company and community culture. As a leader, I want to generate the goodwill that will power the people in my networks and at work to persevere towards a meaningful purpose.

And nothing inspires people more than seeing how other humans have made meaningful contributions throughout history to propel us forward, especially when they do so while facing adversity. It’s not lost on me that while I’m researching and writing about laudable sports and science figures, I’m also triggering my own serotonin and dopamine hits. Now more than ever, I need to nurture my spirit during the daily barrage of issues in order to manage them in a way that helps me to achieve #7 (remain calm, patient and good-humored).

Holding up the mirror (Page Principle #6)

It is said of communicators, and chief communications officers in particular, that we “hold up the mirror” to our organization. The phrase is attributable to act three, scene two of Hamlet, where Shakespeare’s prince explains to a group of actors that they should perform as true to their nature as possible so that the audience will see itself and develop a better understanding.

In my role as CCO, I can do this by using my social handles to reflect the contributions of my Black colleagues. I’m lucky enough to serve as Organon’s Black Leadership Network executive sponsor. In that position, I see the employee-organized tributes and activities planned for Black History Month up close. That makes it easy for me to channel those personal experiences into a quick post or shout-out that promotes their efforts, which I hope shape the opinions others will form about our company.

Hopefully, they will admire the multicultural composition and dedication on display among those within our ranks—people who go above their daily responsibilities to contribute to our workplace experience. CCOs needn’t share the cultural identity being celebrated this month or any other when they realize their job is to be an ambassador to customers, shareholders, public officials and friends for their company’s diverse workforce. As Page Principle #6 reminds us: An enterprise's true character is expressed by its people.

Nothing but the truth (Page Principle #1)

A career in communications continually rewards my insatiable curiosity. I’ve always been driven by the exposure to the inner workings of important institutions, the contours of new places and the character of interesting people.

I’ve had a front-row seat from within powerful organizations such as GE, the International Olympic Committee and the ACLU. These organizations achieved iconic status, existing for more than a century. They are sustained through the efforts of millions of people from varied backgrounds and identities who contribute to their mission over time. Their durability also requires facing hard truths along the way. They become stronger for it.

That is why the job of a communications professional relies on a commitment to be honest and provide an ethically accurate picture. We don’t shy away from the truth even when it is at odds with louder and sometimes more powerful voices. We thrive on lively debate and spirited engagement. At a time when books with Black characters are being taken out of curriculums and off school shelves and systemic barriers are being re-erected to suppress the representation of Black voters, telling the truth seems more important than ever.

Black History Month was established to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans in American history. It’s a fact that Black Americans have made and will continue to make essential contributions to our society. I’m here to tell the truth. And with the same conviction, I’m gearing up for celebrating Pride Month too.

***

Rebecca Lowell Edwards is chief communications officer at Organon and a board member at the Page Society. She has also led communications at the ACLU, Schneider Electric, GE and the Intenational Olympic Committee.