Joele Frank handles Honeywell as the conglomerate plans to split into three independent aerospace, automation and advanced materials companies.

Activist investor Elliott Management pressed for the break-up of the 119-year-old company to maximize value for shareholders.

The Honeywell move follows a review of its business portfolio by the board of directors that was launched a year ago by CEO Vimal Kapur.

He said the formation of three independent industry-leading companies, each pursuing their growth strategies, will unlock significant value for shareholders and customers.

Honeywell Automation generated $18B in 2024 revenues, while Honeywell Aerospace chalked up $15B in sales, and Advanced Materials posted $4B in revenues.

One of the last US conglomerates, Honeywell is following the break-up strategy used by General Electric, United Technologies, 3M and Alcoa.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher has Matt Sherman and Joe Sala working the Honeywell separation.