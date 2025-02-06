Erika Satler

Lucky Break Public Relations, which represents clients in verticals including entertainment, live events, non-profit, hospitality and consumer goods, hires Erika Satler as VP. Satler comes to the agency from The Story Mob, where she was communications director for North America. She previously spent six years at MikeWorldWide, managing projects across New York and Los Angeles. At LBPR, Satler will lead the agency’s diverse practice groups, aid in the expansion of its footprint in the entertainment, tech and gaming sectors, develop new strategic business opportunities, and enhance client outreach across multiple industries. "Erika's remarkable track record leading top campaigns in entertainment, gaming, and consumer products aligns perfectly with our vision for Lucky Break PR's future,” said LBPR principal and founder Mike Stommel.

BPCM names Nathan Kovach senior director of its travel, wine & spirits division and Ashley Studer director of celebrity and influencer relations. Kovach joins BPCM from Cartier, where he served as director, public relations & corporate communications. He was previously PR director at KCD. Kovach is also a former BPCM intern. Studer, who will be based in BPCM’s Los Angeles office, was previously senior director of talent as Media Monks. She has worked with brands including Dove, CoverGirl, Audi and Walmart. “Nathan started his career at BPCM and went on to work with some world-class brands where he grew a lot as an expert in all things luxury lifestyle,” said BPCM co-founding partner Vanessa von Bismarck. “Ashley’s experience managing partnerships between influencers and celebrities and major brands and events is a perfect fit for the L.A. office of BPCM.”

Geisinger, which provides healthcare services to 1.2 million people in urban and rural communities across Pennsylvania, names Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez chief marketing and communications officer. Ruiz-Jimenez preiously served as CMO at NewYork-Presbyterian and chief marketing and communications officer for Triple-S Insurance, a licensee of BlueCross BlueShield. At Geisinger, he oversees brand and digital marketing, corporate communications, content creation and service line marketing. "Hernando's experience, knowledge and leadership—from health systems to health insurance and numerous other industries—will be a great asset to the organization and the marketing and communications team," said Geisinger EVP and chief of staff Amy Brayford.