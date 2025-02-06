Dylan O'Keefe

Collected Strategies has hired Dylan O’Keefe as a VP, after his more than five-year run at Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher.

He will advise clients on executing strategic communications programs around high-profile financial and corporate matters.

At Joele Frank, O’Keefe worked on various transaction types, including friendly and contested mergers, privatizations, and spin-offs across a range of industries.

He also supported clients in shareholder activist situations. O’Keefe exited Joele Frank as a director.