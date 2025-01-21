The Ingram Group has signed on to handle government relations, messaging and relationship building services for Canada’s New Brunswick province.

It works as a subcontractor to New Brunswick-based Porter O’Brien government affairs/PR shop.

Ingram’s goal is to ensure that New Brunswick’s interests are part of the tariff talks taking place at the highest levels in Washington.

The Nashville-based firm is to assist in “communicating the right messages to the right audiences at the right times,” according to the contract dated Feb. 3. It will create a "one pager" or leave-behind materials with professional graphic design for use in the outreach effort.

Ingram will draw up a strategic list of executive branch officials, congressional lawmakers, senior staff and professional committee staff to meet with to advance New Brunswick’s trade policy and other goals.

Tom Ingram is former chief of staff to Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander.

His team includes Amanda Kelsey, aide to Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and director of government affairs for the American Conservative Union; and Brandi Lowell, staffer to Democratic Congressmen Bob Clement and Lincoln Davis.

Ingram’s monthly fee is set at $19K.

Jordan O’Brien, who signed Ingram’s contract, worked in the New Brunswick's provincial government for about 11 years, and rose to become the premier’s chief of staff.