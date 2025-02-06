Julie McClain Downey

Global Strategy Group names former US Department of Labor assistant secretary for public affairs Julie McClain Downey as VP in its Washington, DC office. Before joining the Biden Administration in February 2023, Downey was VP of strategic communications at Democratic PAC American Bridge, leading communications during the 2022 election cycle. She has also served as senior director of advocacy communications for Planned Parenthood Federation of America and senior director of campaign communications at EMILYs List. “Julie is an extremely talented communicator and team leader, who has the ability to both anticipate what’s coming around the corner and cultivate a longer-term vision,” said former acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, who worked with Downey at DOL.

Richard McLeod

Merrell, a hiking and outdoor footwear brand, brings on Richard McLeod as CMO. McLeon was most recently VP, CMO at apparel brand Champion. Before that, he served as SVP of brand at Canada Goose and general manager at Foot Locker Canada, as well as holding senior marketing posts at LMVH, Pernot Ricard and Bacardi. In his new post, McLeon will lead Merrell's global marketing, working to further cement its position as a global leader in the outdoor active and lifestyle space. “Rich is widely recognized as a consumer-obsessed leader and builder of talent with a track record of growing brands through strong consumer demand creation and retail execution," said Merrell global brand president Janice Tennant.

Jess Grant

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry appoints Jess Grant as VP of North America. Before joining RLYL, Grant held senior posts at BioStrata and Publitek North America. She has also worked as a marketing and communications consultant. Based with the lorries’ West Coast team, Grant will oversee day-to-day client servicing, spearhead strategy and support the growth of the agency’s B2B tech portfolio. “Her deep b2b tech experience across a range of sectors that we specialize in will be a huge asset for many of our U.S. and international clients,” said RLYL managing director of North America Meredith L. Eaton.