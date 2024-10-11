Malika Klingler, managing principal of PRR, shares her vision for leadership, commitment to anti-racism, and insights into driving meaningful DEI progress while navigating the complexities of leading an employee-owned agency, on Taking the Lead podcast.

Here are excerpts from the full video interview:

You lead an organization which has an anti-racist vision you strive towards every day. Please explain that, where you get it wrong, and PRR’s journey towards being anti-racist.

Yes, and sometimes we get it wrong, but this is the vision we committed to four or five years ago. We know you can either strive to be anti-racist or risk becoming racist. It’s a bold and aspirational goal.

We see this as a daily journey—sometimes we take a step forward, other times three steps back. Transparency is critical. We show our team and staff that we’re willing to learn from mistakes, which strengthens our ability to support clients and champion those on the margins.

If we’re anti-racist, we’re also feminist and committed to advocating for all marginalized groups. Leading authentically, even when we falter, is essential to staying true to our values.

And you’re doing so in an era when organizations, government agencies, and institutions are dismantling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and similar programs, and even DEI and related language. What do you want to tell those organizations?

It’s incredibly hard and disheartening to see DEI programs being dismantled. But history reminds us that progress often brings pushback.

What keeps me going is knowing that others have faced similar resistance and continued to fight for equity. We’re living in another period of pushback, but this only reinforces the urgency and significance of our efforts..

What do you say to organizations who want to keep or grow their DEI and related programs but are concerned about the current political climate?

The concerns are fair, and I understand why people are nervous. My advice is to stay true to your values and focus on incremental change.

After 2020, there was so much enthusiasm and recognition for the need for change as issues like anti-Asian hate, antisemitism, and anti-Blackness were front and center. Now, we’re seeing backlash, but those issues haven’t gone away. Change doesn’t happen overnight. Even small, steady steps toward progress can make a significant impact.

You lead a complex organization. There are four owners, of which you are one, and you’re the managing principal. There’s a leadership team, and there is also an Equity Team. How do you lead such a complex organization?

It’s not easy, but my partners and I have learned that alignment among the four co-owners is key. When we’re on the same page, everything else falls into place.

Transparency and honesty are critical. This foundation supports our leadership team and the entire organization. The Equity Team is essential in holding us accountable to our values and ensuring we live up to the commitments we’ve made as leaders.

Who are two or three leaders who’ve inspired you, and why?

Lisa Latham, a boss early in my career, inspired me by simply asking, “What do you think?” That question helped me recognize the value of my perspective and shaped my approach as a leader.

Rita Brogan, PRR’s founder, was another significant influence. As a woman of color and a CEO, she demonstrated incredible leadership, directness, and impact. Learning from her daily was an invaluable experience.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing leaders in the PR and comms space in 2025?

One of the biggest challenges is the unpredictability of the current environment and the sheer volume of misinformation.

For organizations like ours, we’re not only dealing with mistrust in the message but also in the messenger. It’s critical to stay on top of how people consume information and find ways to rebuild trust.

This challenge also presents an opportunity for PR professionals to combat misinformation and create meaningful impact.

***

Ken Jacobs is the principal of Jacobs Consulting & Executive Coaching, which empowers PR and communications leaders and executives to breakthrough results via executive coaching, and helps communications agencies achieve their business development, profitability, and client service goals, via consulting and training. You can find him at www.jacobscomm.com, [email protected] @KensViews, or on LinkedIn. You can also subscribe to the Jacobs Consulting and Executive Coaching YouTube channel.