Leidar launches a suite of specialized services focused on helping organizations in the health and wellness sector navigate an increasingly competitive market through innovative communication strategies, expert insights and impactful media placements. The services include media relations, risk and crisis communications, reputation management, brand positioning and messaging, and sustainability communications. The health and wellness initiative will be led by Leidar managing director Meghan Tisinger, who is also a former Division I athlete, ultra-marathoner, CrossFit coach and nutrition counselor. “The health and wellness industry is driving global transformation,” said Leidar CEO Rolf Olsen. “Our new suite of services highlights our dedication to empowering organizations to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

Yes&, a DC-based firm that also has hubs in Philadelphia and Chicago, acquires Beacon Digital Marketing. The move follows Yes&’s acquisition of Lipman Hearne (an agency focused on higher education, not-for-profit, and philanthropy) in 2022, and last year’s purchase of CommCore Consulting Group. The leadership of Yes& was attracted to Beacon for its B2B track record and its expertise delivering measurable results through integrated digital campaigns, website design and development, performance marketing, marketing automation, creative branding, PR, and strategic communications. “Their proven track record in fintech, cybersecurity, and SaaS, three areas that are increasingly critical in today’s market, combined with their exceptional team and data-driven approach, makes them the perfect fit for Yes&,” said Yes& founder and CEO Robert W. Sprague. “With the Beacon team on board, we’ll be able to fuel even greater innovation and success for our clients.”

The Pollack Group launches The Big Red Grant—a pro bono initiative offering $40,000 in PR and marketing services to a nonprofit that is “making a difference but struggling to get noticed.” The selected nonprofit will receive a fully customized PR and marketing program designed to elevate its visibility, strengthen its brand presence, and expand its reach. The services offered by the program, which is set to kick off on March 25, could include: media relations & publicity, strategic messaging & branding, social media & content strategy, website development & optimization and campaign development. Applications for the grant will be accepted through Feb. 28. “We believe that access to strategic PR and marketing can be a catalyst for growth, and we’re excited to offer this opportunity to an organization that might not otherwise have it,” said The Pollack Group VP Emily Greifeld.

Armanino, a national accounting and consulting firm, launches a group focused on providing tax, accounting, consulting and advisory service solutions for marketing and PR agencies, as well as for other law firms and other service-focused businesses. Spearheaded by partner and professional services leader Dominic Rovano and director Kelsey Campbell, the group will deliver sector-specific solutions aimed at optimizing an organization’s business operations. It will also leverage Armanino’s expertise in digital transformation to help clients select and implement flexible, scalable, best-of-breed software platforms. “Our approach extends well beyond traditional tax, HR and accounting outsourcing. We help clients embrace and implement best practices so they can operate more efficiently, stay competitive, and capitalize on new opportunities without being burdened by the difficulties that can slow other firms down,” said Campbell.