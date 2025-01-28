Eric Adams

Taking time out from plotting the transformation of the Gaza Strip into the "Riviera of the Mediterranean," Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on Feb. 10 banning paper straws from federal buildings. The guy certainly casts a very broad net.

The Order “requires the development of a National Strategy to End the Use of Paper Straws within 45 days to alleviate the forced use of paper straws nationwide.” A little over the top, won’t you agree?

While the rest of the world is battling the scourge of micro-plastics in our bodies and waterways, Trump says the more plastics in the environment the better.

He must be a fan of the 1967 movie, "The Graduate," in which Dustin Hoffman’s character gets this career advice: “Plastics. There’s a great future in plastics.”

Trump’s EO claims paper straws are not the eco-friendly alternative to plastics that they claim to be.

And anyway: “Paper straws often come individually wrapped in plastic, undermining the environmental argument for their use,” says the EO, which torpedeos the argument about plastics not being a threat to the environment.

Trump’s says the straw mandate is part of his "commonsense approach" to environmental conservation.

One good thing: nonsensical stuff like the anti-paper straw campaign keeps Trump occupied so he can’t dream up more buffoonish and dangerious plans like the Gaza nightmare.

Groveling pays off… New York mayor Eric Adams' bootlicking of Donald Trump paid off big for the smarmy Brooklyn politico as the Justice Dept. has dropped all charges against him.

In return for the “stay out of jail card,” Adams will now keep his lips zipped as Trump wages retribution against his home town.

Congestion pricing is set for the chopping block. ICE raids on churches and schools, no problem. And NYC can forget about any federal reimbursement for processing the migrants who flooded Gotham.

Deputy attorney general Emil Bove’s memo, which called for the dismissal of charges against Adams “as soon as practicable” could have been written by King Donald.

The Justice Dept. notes that it wants the charges dropped though it didn’t even bother to weigh the evidence or theories on which the case against Adams is based.

It wants the charges axed because the publicity of a trial would negatively impact Adams' run for re-election later this year.

The Justice Dept. also noted that Trump needs his guy Adams in City Hall so he can carry out the edicts from the White House.

“The pending prosecution has unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime that escalated under the policies of the prior Administration,” wrote Bove. “We are particularly concerned about the impact of the prosecution on Mayor Adams’ ability to support critical, ongoing federal efforts to protect the American people from the disastrous effects of unlawful mass migration and resettlement.”

Trump threw Adams a bone. Lapdog Adams will now roll over as the president runs roughshod over the Big Apple.

Are you doing anything special for Feb. 9, 2026? You better not tarry to make those plans for “Gulf of America Day”.

As part of his plan to restore American pride in the history of American greatness, Trump decided to junk the “Gulf of Mexico” name. He wants MAGA Nation to commemorate the renaming of the Gulf “with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities."

How about having dinner at your favorite Mexican restaurant?