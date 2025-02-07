Ian Ball

Enero Group, which includes Hotwire Group as well as adtech platform OBMedia and creative agency BMF, brings on Ian Ball as chief operating officer. Ball was previously COO and head of strategy and M&A at live entertainment, ticketing and tech company TEG. He has also served as an operating partner at Silver Lake and CEO & managing partner at professional services company Cardno. At Enero, Ball will oversee the operational and financial aspects of the business, in addition to taking over the strategic review of OBMedia. “Ian is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record of success in leading and growing substantial businesses. His deep understanding of the marketing and technology landscape, coupled with his experience in driving operational excellence, makes him ideally suited to lead Enero’s next phase of growth and innovation,” said Enero Group chair Ian Rowden.

Dishan De Silva

DCI Group, a DC-based firm with offices in Tallahassee and New York City, names Dishan De Silva chief financial officer. De Silva was most recently CFO at Silver Square, which provides CFO and financial guidance to businesses across the US. He was previously CFO and head of finance at SmartBrief and CFO at 54gene. In his new post, De Silva will be in charge of leading DCI Group’s financial operations. “Dishan will play a key role in helping our company make prudent financial decisions focused on short and long term growth in the sector,” said DCI Group managing partner Brian McCabe.

Gabie Kur

Codeword, a communication design agency that is part of WE Communications, promotes Gabie Kur to partner, head of growth. Kur most recently served as SVP at the firm. She has led PR programs for global brands such as Lowe’s, ASUS, Coway, Skillshare Drift, and Alphabet’s Wing, Tur was previously partner and general manager, NYC at BAM Communications. In her new role, Kur will oversee business development, external communications, agency service expansions, and innovative partnerships. She will also continue to oversee Codeword’s PR practice. “She has a level of energy that defies the laws of physics, and her intelligence and problem-solving skills are adored by both her clients and her teammates,” said Codeword founding partner Kyle Monson.

Danielle Pagano McGunagle

R&CPMK appoints Danielle Pagano McGunagle EVP of brand communications. Prior to joining R&CPMK, McGunagle was president at The Door, where she led marketing, partnership, and PR efforts. She previously founded DPM Communications, a creative, branding, and crisis communications consultancy. Based in R&CPMK’s New York office, McGunagle will lead the agency’s brand communications division, and oversee communications and publicity efforts for such R&CPMK clients as Hasbro, Heineken, Mastercard and McDonald’s. “Danielle is a talented leader and audience expert, with an exceptional background designing and managing innovative communications and marketing campaigns for a variety of brands across entertainment, lifestyle, travel, culinary, consumer products, and beyond,” said R&CPMK chairman and CEO Cindi Berger.