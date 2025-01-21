Philippe Krakowsky

Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky targets $250M in cost savings in 2025 via an accelerated business transformation program as his firm gets acquired by John Wren’s Omnicom.

The effort calls for centralizing corporate functions, speeding simplification and platforming in both corporate services and client delivery, greater offshoring and nearshoring, and office closings/consolidations.

Krakowsky noted that his cost-cutting drive has “limited overlap with the cost synergies identified as part of the Omnicom acquisition.”

He predicts a one to two percent decline in 2025 organic revenues due to “sizable client losses” suffered last year “due largely to changes in the media trading environment.”

For 2024, IPG posted a 5.5 percent drop in revenues to $2.9B. Operating income fell 6.4 percent to $568M. Organic revenue dipped 1.8 percent.

The specialized communications and experiential solutions group (Weber Shandwick, Golin, Current Global, R&CPMK, DeVries Global, Jack Morton, Momentum and DXTRA Health) posted a 0.6 percent drop in revenues to $367.6M during Q4, and a 1.3 percent revenue boost on an organic basis.

Full-year revenues fell 0.8 percent to $1.4B. It was up 1.3 percent organically.

Overall, IPG’s organic revenues dropped 3.2 percent in the US, 3.3 percent in the UK, 3.0 percent in Continental Europe, and 7.9 percent in the Asia Pacific region.

The firm posted a 12.4 percent gain in the Middle East, and an 10.4 percent advance in Latin America.