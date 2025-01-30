Wireside Communications is named primary strategic communications partner by Sygnia, which provides cyber readiness and response services. Wireside is tasked with managing PR and marketing efforts for Sygnia in the US and all European markets. The account is under the leadership of Wireside VP Andrea MacLean. The relationship between the companies began in 2022 when Wireside was tapped to support Sygnia with a threat report project. Shortly after, Sygnia brought Wireside on as their UK PR agency. “What set Wireside apart for us was not just their skills and strategic thinking, but their hustle,” said Sygnia VP of marketing Noa Benari. “More than just a PR partner, they were the first to truly recognize and articulate Sygnia’s evolution into a global cybersecurity leader with unusual expertise and a unique story to tell.”

Montieth SPRG, a Hong Kong affiliate of Montieth & Company, is named public relations and corporate communications agency for ASUS, a technology and AI innovation company. Montieth SPRG will work with ASUS to develop and execute a holistic communications program, focusing on corporate-level messaging and enhancing visibility among key stakeholders. The agency will partner with ASUS Corporate Communications to elevate the company’s international corporate narrative, working to advance the possibilities of incorporating technology and data-driven insights into its communications strategies as well as strengthening its media relations. "We believe this partnership will amplify ASUS’ impact and drive meaningful conversations about the future of technology,” said Montieth SPRG co-CEO and founder Montieth Illingworth.

Stone Junction, an engineering PR agency, signs on to work with MintMech, a UK-based specialist in the offshore geotechnical drilling and marine construction sectors. Stone Junction will work to elevate MintMech’s profile by securing targeted media coverage, increasing web traffic and attracting new talent. The efforts will focus on positioning MintMech as a thought leader within the offshore market. “By partnering with Stone Junction, we’re confident that we can attract new clients, showcase our technical capabilities and recruit the very best talent to continue growing our business,” said Stone Junction director of business development Jessica Phillips. The agency’s experience in digital PR will help us position ourselves at the forefront of this exciting market."