BGR Government Affairs has landed a one-year $600K contract to provide US government relations counsel to Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The work may include outreach to US government officials, non-government organizations and thought leaders. It also may distribute information materials on behalf of the Greeks.

Greece’s parliament has just elected the conservative government nominee Constantine Tassoulas as president. He will succeed Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greece’s first female president, in March.

BGR principal Fred Turner leads the Greek account. He was chief of staff to Jersey Senator and Senate Foreign Affairs Committee chair Bob Menendez. He also did a stint as chief of staff on the US Commission of Security and Cooperation in Europe (e.g, US Helsinki Commission).

Turner’s supporting cast includes BGR president Erskine Wells; co-heads of the international & trade policy practice Maya Seiden and Lester Munson; and head of the defense & critical technologies practice Dan Greenwood.