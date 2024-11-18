Suchi Sherpa

Michele Moore, Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at the Ford Foundation, joined Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, on the “PR’s Top Pros Talk” podcast to discuss the foundation’s leadership approach, its focus on diversity and belonging, and the strategies that drive high-performing teams.

The Ford Foundation is a global philanthropy dedicated to addressing inequality through funding nonprofit organizations working in areas such as climate change, workforce development, disability justice, and social justice. Unlike consumer brands, the foundation’s communications strategy is centered on elevating the voices of the grantees it supports. “Our job is really to elevate the stories of our grantees,” Michele explains. “We’re paying a lot of attention in both earned media and owned media to lift that storytelling.” The foundation strategically aligns its messaging with key moments, such as climate-focused initiatives during COP28 or LGBTQ+ advocacy during Pride Month, while also maintaining a year-round focus on issues like economic opportunity and affordable housing.

Doug shifts the conversation to leadership, asking what managers should prioritize when assembling strong teams. Michele highlights the importance of clear direction, selecting the right talent, and ensuring diversity – not just in the background but also in working styles. “Sometimes people can have great resumes, but they may not be the right fit for what you need and what you’re building for,” she says. “You want racial diversity, but more importantly, you want style diversity. You want people who think big picture and people who are detail-oriented.” She emphasizes that a high-performing team requires alignment and clarity. “Everybody has to be in the same rowboat,” she explains. “You have to set a clear direction about what success looks like as a leader and invest in people’s skills over time.”

Doug brings up accountability, noting that it is often associated with blame rather than growth. Michele frames it as a mutual responsibility between managers and employees. She describes how her team holds weekly priority meetings to align efforts, address challenges, and ensure that everyone has the support they need. “Managers must provide transparency, rationale, and feedback to keep everyone on track,” she says. These check-ins also create opportunities for constructive conversations about team dynamics and areas for improvement.

The idea of accountability naturally leads into the topic of workplace culture, with Doug pointing out that a strong sense of belonging fosters collaboration and motivation. Michele stresses that belonging is about more than just inclusion—it’s about creating a culture of trust, open communication, and mutual respect. “We developed team agreements to guide our culture,” she says, explaining that these agreements ensure team members approach disagreements with civility and assume the best intentions in one another. “Charitable assumption is key—I assume that you’re coming to the day with the best of intentions,” she explains. This mindset encourages a positive, supportive work environment where employees feel valued and engaged.

Michele also highlights the importance of celebrating wins. “There’s a tendency to ask, ‘What have you done for me lately?’” she says, acknowledging that the nature of public relations often pushes teams to constantly focus on the next big project. “It’s important to take time to reflect and recognize achievements.”

Doug asks about career growth and how leaders can help their teams develop professionally. Michele shares that she regularly meets with each team member to discuss their long-term goals. “What’s your 3-to-5-year goal? Whether they stay at the Ford Foundation or not, I want to help them develop skills that will serve them in their careers,” she says. She believes preparing employees for leadership roles, whether within or outside the organization, is one of the most rewarding aspects of management. “What makes me happiest is when someone leaves for an amazing opportunity and becomes a VP or a director. That makes me a proud mom.”

For employees unsure of their career direction, Michele suggests identifying what excites them about their work. “What is it when you’re doing it, you know you’re loving what you’re doing?” she asks. She encourages professionals to embrace learning opportunities. “Volunteer for things even if you’re not sure you can accomplish them. Be a self-initiator and learn.”

Michele’s leadership philosophy centers on trust, mentorship, and adaptability. “At the end of the day, nobody wakes up in the morning and says, ‘I want to do a bad job at work,’” she says. “When things go off track, we need to bring people back to center and support them.” By creating an environment where employees feel valued, organizations can build stronger, more engaged teams.

