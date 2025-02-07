Brianne Nurick

Brianne Nurick, who has more than 20 years of communications experience, has joined Invariant as head of its energy and industrials advisory practice.

She joins the DC firm from Trailrunner International, where as managing director she led its New York office and counseled corporate clients. Public Policy Holding Company bought Trailrunner for $33M last month.

Nurick did a more than 15-year run at Burson, where she was North American issues lead and head of its New York PA and crisis group.

Earlier, she worked in the Dept. of Energy’s communications shop during the George W. Bush administration.

Invariant chief Heather Podesta called Nurick a go-to advisor who “understands corporate clients’ need to anticipate and prepare for the issues facing every aspect of their business performance, even the ones they may not see coming.”

Nurick is based in New York.