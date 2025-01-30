S2R, a DC-based public affairs firm, is launched by three former National Republican Senatorial Committee staffers. Former NRSC executive director Jason Theilman, political director Tim Edson and senior advisor Brock Lowrance are the founding partners of S2R, which will provide strategic communications, data-driven audience segmentation, grassroots advocacy, digital mobilization and multi-medium advertising to both business and political clients. Before joining NRSC, Theilman was chief of staff to Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines. Edson and Lowrance were managing directors at FP1 Strategies. S2R’s web site says that the new firm will “deliver results by combining strategy and execution—leveraging data, messaging and mobilization to get the policy wins and desired outcomes.”

Rachael Shackleford Dussuau

Mission & Story, a public relations firm with the goal of electing Democrats to state and local office, is founded by former SKDK director and Biden administration communications pro Rachael Shackelford Dussuau. Dussuau has also worked as an associate producer for CNN in Washington, DC. The Maryland-based firm will provide public affairs, media training, political communications and video production. “I think we’ve seen over the last decade that state and local really matter,” Dussuau told Campaigns & Elections. “They’re often overlooked. It’s always about federal elections. I want to get into the market of working with local and state, because that’s where people feel the most immediate change.”

Clutch Consulting, a strategic consulting firm that offers services in such areas as new business development, human capital, marketing, community engagement and technology, is launched by former Michigan Black Business Alliance chief strategy officer Kai Bowman. Bowman has also served as VP of Detroit Means Business, an initiative of the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, and executive director, development for the City of Detroit. Clutch will work to help corporate, real estate and government clients better communicate and partner with minority-led small businesses and diverse communities. “Through Clutch Consulting, I’m committed to helping entrepreneurs, as well as corporations across Michigan, achieve their full potential—because when they succeed, we all succeed,” said Bowman.