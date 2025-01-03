Ballard Partners has signed on Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin rocket company to handle issues related to commercial spaceflight.

The company, which competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is in the midst of a restructuring to focus more on launches rather than research and development.

That revamp is expected to result in a cut of 1,000 employees from its 11,000-member workforce, according to a Bloomberg report.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Lamp says Blue Origin will make the second launch of its New Glenn rocket in the Spring. A launch last month resulted in the loss of New Glenn’s booster.

He also expects Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lunar lander to reach the Moon later this year.

Brian Ballard, a top Trump fundraiser, heads his firm’s Blue Origin team, which includes Dan McFaul, ex-aide to Florida Republican Congressmen Joe Scarborough and Matt Gaetz; and Mat Forrest, former events supervisor for West Palm Beach.

The firm is the former home of attorney general Pam Bondi and Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles.