Cassandra Bujarski, who has headed up the LA office of FGS Global since June 2022, joins United Talent Agency as chief communications officer.

At FGS, as well as in her previous position as managing director at Sard Verbinnen, Bujarski worked with such clients as 21st Century Fox, Activision Blizzard, Wynn, MGM and Viacom. Her expertise includes strategic communication counsel to clients undertaking financial transactions and situations including IPOs, mergers, acquisitions, crises and litigation.

In her new role, Bujarski will oversee UTA's global communications strategy, reporting to UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. She succeeds Richard Siklos, who exited in January.

"Her deep expertise in shaping communication strategies and navigating critical issues for some of the most influential brands in entertainment, media, and tech will be invaluable as we continue to position UTA on the global stage," said Zimmer.