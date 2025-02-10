Liz Poerner

The Seattle Reign (the city’s National Women’s Soccer League team) and Seattle Sounders (its MLS franchise) hire Liz Poerner as VP of partnership marketing. Poerner was most recently head of marketing at HANG Media, a platform that connects sports fans with athletes. She was previously director of marketing strategy at TEGNA; director, ad solutions at Hulu; and senior director, co-marketing at ESPN. In her new position, Poerner is responsible for crafting and executing strategic marketing campaigns and activations aimed at driving revenue, partner activation and long-term growth for club and partner brands. “Liz’s dynamic experience in integrated marketing and her ability to stay at the forefront of technology make her a game-changer for our partnership efforts,” said Seattle Sounders and Reign chief revenue officer Courtney Carter.

(L-R) Adam Cubbage, Ryan Toohey,

Alvaro Vertiz

DGA Group expands the roles of Adam Cubbage, Ryan Toohey and Alvaro Vertiz. Cubbage, currently head of New York and the US complex communications advisory practice, has been appointed head of DGA Americas. In his new role, he will oversee business operations across the CCA, government relations and business intelligence practices in the region. Before coming to DGA in 2020, Cubbage served as managing director at FTI Consulting. Toohey, a partner at the firm, has been named head of the CCA practice in the US, leading teams in New York, Chicago and Washington, DC. He has also held senior crisis management posts at Edelman and FTI Consulting. Vertiz, head of DGA’s Mexico office, will now serve as head of its Latin America & the Caribbean team. He previously worked at Endeavor México and BlackRock. “Adam, Ryan, and Alvaro exemplify the caliber of collaborative leadership that defines DGA,” said DGA Group CEO Edward Reilly.

Robbie LaBelle

Costa Sunglasses names Robbie LaBelle VP of global marketing. LaBelle joins the company from nutrition and wellness brand Sports Research. He has also served as senior director of global brand marketing at Apple/Beats by Dr. Dre and held several senior marketing posts over more than a decade at Nike. At Costa, LaBelle will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, overseeing areas including strategic creative campaigns and brand storytelling across channels, amplifying the brand’s presence across the full spectrum of water sports, outdoor adventure and culture. “His marketing expertise, community-first approach and drive to lead with purpose will allow us to connect with consumers on a deeper level—welcoming new audiences while honoring our long-standing supporters,” said Costa global chief marketing officer Caio Amato.