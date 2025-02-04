Stagwell acquires marketing agency Gold Rabbit Sports, which has worked with clients including the Kansas City Chiefs and Kentucky Derby. Gold Rabbit will now operate as a subsidiary of TEAM, Stagwell’s integrated experiential agency. Building on Stagwell’s commitment to engaging in conversations about the importance of sports for marketers, Gold Rabbit will offer clients strategic counsel and campaign support across the sports marketing ecosystem. “We’ve seen quite an uptick in clients who want to not just be involved with a sports property but truly create and deliver unique unique and impactful ways to show up,” said TEAM chief executive officer Dan Gregory. “The Gold Rabbit team is top notch at doing just that.”

GAVIN, a brand communications agency, and its parent company, The YGS Group, open a new office in York, PA—an industrial space shared with sister company YGS Print Solutions’ fulfillment center. The agency says that the new office allows for enhanced operational efficiency and greater collaboration amid a growing team. In addition, the YGS fulfillment center has increased capacity and optimizes logistics with more efficient customer service. “A shared space between GAVIN and YGS fulfillment teams allows us to streamline communications and processes throughout the firm, integrate projects with YGS Print Solutions, and promote our company culture across various departments,” said The YGS Group CEO Jim Kell.

Blue Highway Advisory launches Blue Highway Global, a sister company that will focus on providing intelligence acquisition for risk measurement, threat assessment, legal investigations and all varieties of due diligence. BHG is based on Open-Source Intelligence (OSInt), an information acquisition process that answers precise questions, builds narratives, corrects deliberately injurious or adverse narratives, counters falsehoods, and helps bolster and fortify ground-level truths in a manner that is explanatory, verifiable, complete and lawful. “Blue Highway Advisory is already a trusted partner of artists, musicians, filmmakers, individuals, law firms, NGOs, research organizations and corporations,” said Malcolm Taylor, who is leading the new unit. “Blue Highway Global is the next stage of that development, broadening our offer to extend this same trust while offering much more capability, experience and skills to address the fullest range of client concerns.”

Sprout Social launches a rebranded influencer marketing platform, Sprout Social Influencer Marketing (formerly Tagger Media). Sprout Social Influencer Marketing provides actionable insights, makes it easier to identify and activate the right influencers, supports more effective workflows and centralizes campaign management. Sprout Social will be rolling out new AI-powered features over the course of 2025 that it says will simplify key workflows and make it easier for brands to discover, vet, and partner with the right influencers. "Consumers increasingly trust influencers more than brands, pushing companies to prioritize authentic, relationship-driven campaigns,” said Sprout Social CMO Scott Morris. “Sprout equips brands with the tools and data to identify the right influencers, drive customer growth, and build lasting trust.”