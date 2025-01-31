360PR+ is selected to handle US public relations for STIHL, a manufacturer of outdoor power tools. The agency will support STIHL’s continued growth in the US market as the brand of choice for professionals and homeowners. STIHL’s products include chainsaws, trimmers, blowers and an expanding range of battery-powered tools and mower products. The company is supported by a network of over 10,000 local dealers nationwide. “360PR+ has a proven track record of helping high-performance brands tell their stories and build meaningful connections with consumers,” said STIHL Inc, VP of marketing Eric Bjorling.

CIIC PR is partnering with Casa Carolina, a recently opened luxury wellness boutique hotel and gastro bar in Cartagena, Colombia. The agency will lead the communication strategy for Casa Carolina to reinforce its position as a top-tier wellness destination as well as buiding brand awareness in the U.S. market. Located in Cartagena’s Walled City, the 15-room Casa Carolina features a rooftop terrace, outdoor pool and a spa specializing in ancestral and ayurvedic treatments. “With its unique blend of wellness, history, and contemporary luxury, Casa Carolina offers a distinct experience that we look forward to sharing with influential voices in travel and hospitality,” said CIIC PR vice president & partner Amy Sedeño.

Say My Name PR + Digital Marketing, an Austin-based agency that works with food & beverage, travel & hospitality and consumer event brands, adds Hattie B's Hot Chicken and Hotel 1928 to its client roster. Say My Name has been engaged to handle all media relations and community engagement for the Austin location of Hattie B’s, which opened in February 2024. The chain, with a menu including hot chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, also has locations in Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas, Franklin, Las Vegas, Memphis and Nashville. For Hotel 1928, a luxury hospitality property in Waco, TX, designed and developed by HGTV hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines, Say My Name is providing media relations.