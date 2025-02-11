Terri Clevenger

Waterhouse Brands, a Greenbrae, CA-based agency, brings on Terri Clevenger, who built the healthcare public relations practice at ICR, as head of integrated communications. Before joining ICR, Clevenger founded Continuum Health Communications. At Waterhouse Brands, she will lead its newly established Life Sciences Communications unit. Her focus will be on growing Waterhouse’s East Coast presence and PR practice. “We are thrilled to welcome Terri Clevenger who brings with her vast knowledge and experience and who will help take Waterhouse to the next level, leading our Boston office and helping build our Life Sciences Communications practice,” said Waterhouse Brands CEO Kim Kraemer.

Mike Harney

IBM appoints Mike Harney VP, government and regulatory affairs, effective March 17. Harney comes to IBM from identity platform CLEAR, where he serves as SVP, head of public affairs. Before that, he was chief of staff to former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Harney has also served as chief of staff to Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and former Sen. Kay Hagan (D-NC). “Mike’s extensive public policy experience and deep understanding of the global regulatory landscape will play a critical role in advancing IBM’s agenda with governments worldwide,” said IBM SVP and chief legal officer Anne Robinson.

David Jacobs

Mars hires David Jacobs as VP of marketing for Mars Food & Nutrition North America. Jacobs joins Mars after spending more than 17 years at SC Johnson, most recently serving as head of marketing for North America. In his new position, he will lead strategies to drive penetration and accelerate growth across the rice and ready meal categories in the US and Canada. He will also oversee growth plans for the Ben's Original and Seeds of Change brands. “His impressive background in building world leading CPG brands and leading high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Mars regional president of food and nutrition Dave Dusangh.

(L-R) Katherine Haig, Kimberly Gamble

Tanis Communications, which specializes in B2B deep tech, semiconductors, AI and cloud data centers, promotes Katherine Haig and Kimberly Gamble to account executives. In their new roles, they are responsible for social media, digital marketing, event management, media relations and content development for clients. “Katherine and Kimberly have consistently fostered strong client relationships and have driven successful campaigns,” said Tanis Communications CEO Michele Landry.