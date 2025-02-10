The nonprofit that works to enhance and preserve Austin, Texas’ downtown is requesting proposals from agencies that can boost its reputation and visibility through ongoing public relations services.
Downtown Austin Needs PR Firm
Fri., Feb. 14, 2025
By Jon Gingerich
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
Get O'Dwyer's Daily PR News Email Newsletter
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
NC County Looks for Rebranding Partner
Fri., Feb. 14, 2025
|•
Michigan Co. Needs COVID Vaccination Push
Thu., Feb. 13, 2025
|•
Tourism Ireland Targets Canadians
Tue., Feb. 11, 2025
|•
Roseburg, OR Issues Destination Marketing RFP
Tue., Feb. 11, 2025
|•
Port Chester Scouts for Branding Work
Mon., Feb. 10, 2025
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.