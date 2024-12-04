Franco has acquired Bianchi PR in a deal that marries two Detroit shops with strong positions in the auto and mobility markets.

Women-owned Franco, which is headed by CEO Tina Kozak and COO/president Tina Benvenuti Sullivan, generated $5M in 2023 fee income, according to O’Dwyer’s ranking of PR firms.

Both executives have ties to Bianchi, where Kozak served as an intern, and Benvenuti Sullivan worked as an account supervisor.

“Tina and I learned so much working for Jim Bianchi early in our careers and have continued to admire him as a friendly competitor over the years,” said Kozak.

Bianchi founded his shop in 1992. “Knowing Franco’s leaders for decades, I’m inspired by their energy and vision and confident our teams will continue to deliver excellence to clients in the industry we serve,” he said.

BPR generated $944,715 in fees in 2024.