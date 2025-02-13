Carol Carpenter

Cohesity, an AI-powered data security company, names former Google global VP of marketing Carol Carpenter as CMO. Carpenter comes to Cohesity from software development company Unity, where she also held the CMO post. Before that, she was CMO at VMware, and she has held leadership and marketing roles at companies including Apple, Keynote Systems and Trend Micro. At Google, she played a key role in the development of the market for Google Cloud. In her position at Cohesity, Carpenter will focus on driving increased brand awareness, refining go-to-market strategies and creating programs to drive demand generation. “Carol has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the cloud and security markets and a deep commitment to customer success throughout her career, which aligns perfectly with Cohesity’s mission,” said Cohesity CEO and president Sanjay Poonen.

Dan Turco

Expand Energy Corporation appoints Dan Turco as EVP, marketing & commercial. Turco comes to the company after nearly 20 years with ExxonMobil, in various leadership roles in upstream natural gas marketing and trading, most recently serving as head of global LNG trading / head of Asia gas & power marketing in Singapore. In his new post, Turco will be tasked with building a marketing organization that will work to capitalize on the company’s role as the leading US natural gas producer. “Dan is a key addition to our team as we work to expand energy access to markets in need and grow our customer base to power, industrial and LNG markets,” said Expand Energy president and CEO Nick Dell’Osso.

Chloe Popescu

Oscar de la Renta brings on former United Talent Agency agent Chloe Popescu as CMO. At UTA, Popescu led the firm’s luxury practice. While there, she handled consulting work for the fashion retailer. Before joining UTA in 2014 she worked at William Morris Endeavor. In her new position, Popescu will be responsible for Oscar de la Renta’s marketing and content strategy, partnerships and new category development. “Chloe has brought tremendous creativity and clear-thinking to the development of our strategies,” said Oscar de La Renta CEO Alex Bolen. “We are thrilled that she has joined us to now execute them.”