Whit Clay, Co-CEO of Sloane & Company for the past nine years, will move to Longacre Square Partners on March 1 as partner and head of its New York office.

During his career, Clay has advised clients across a broad sector of the economy with a particular focus on media, entertainment, sports and technology sectors.

He has counseled Liberty Media, Atlanta Braves MLB team, IMAX, and Apollo Global Management founder Leon Black. Prior to joining Sloane in 1999, Clay was at Edelman Financial Worldwide.

Dan Zacchei, a managing partner of Longacre, called Clay one of the top operators in the global communications space. "There is nobody better positioned to accelerate Longacre’s expansion in the key areas of M&A, private equity and corporate issues management,” he said.

Sloane is part of Stagwell.