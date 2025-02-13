Chris Padilla

Brunswick Group has named Chris Padilla, a veteran of IBM and the US Commerce Dept., as a senior advisor in its Washington office.

He exited a 15-year run at IBM as VP-government and regulatory affairs, responsible for teams in more than 35 countries dealing with trade issues and sanctions compliance matters.

Padilla served in the George W. Bush administration as Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, and as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration.

He also was Assistant United States Trade Representative, a Senior Advisor at the Department of State, and a member of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

Earlier, he had international trade, business development, and marketing jobs at AT&T and Eastman Kodak.

Brunswick CEO Henry Timms said dealing with rapidly evolving international trade matters is one of the toughest challenges facing our clients today.

“Chris brings insight from working in government together with experience of helping major corporations adapt to a changing policy environment,” he added.