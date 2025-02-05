Bob Gold & Associates is named PR agency of record for SCTE TechExpo25, which will be presented by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers in Washington, DC from Sept. 29 – Oct. 5. The agency will lead strategic publicity efforts to drive attendance and industry engagement for the event, which will bring together broadband providers, technology innovators, engineering leaders and next-generation software and hardware companies. Under the theme NETWORK (R)EVOLUTION: Delivering the Seamless Experience, SCTE TechExpo25 will look at the critical technologies and strategies shaping the future of connectivity. “Bob Gold & Associates brings a unique depth of experience in technology, media and telecom. Their strategic approach will help ensure this year’s event is the most impactful yet," said SCTE president and CEO Maria Popo.

SixSpeed signs on as agency of record for Batteries Plus, a battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise. SixSpeed will partner with the company to create a brand campaign, refine its market positioning, and chart its long-term marketing strategy. The agency began working with Batteries Plus last year by executing a partnership for the company between the US Department of Energy and the Green Bay Packers promoting battery recycling and sustainability. "SixSpeed's reputation for paving a path that no brand has already been down is exactly where our brand and the industry is headed," said Batteries Plus chief development officer Joe Malmuth.

Evocati Public Relations, a veteran-owned PR firm, is appointed as agency of record for Team Red, White & Blue, a health and wellness community for people connected with the military, including over 250,000 members across the nation. The partnership will leverage targeted storytelling and focused outreach to amplify Team RWB's mission of enriching veterans' lives through physical and social wellbeing. “Their fully military-connected team knows the needs of the community and how Team RWB creates lasting impact for veterans across the nation,” said Team RWB senior director of advancement Margaret Britten.