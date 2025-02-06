M Group Strategic Communications, which works with clients in the financial services and technology sectors, launches its Capital Markets Advisory Group. The new unit is specifically designed for mid-stage and mature blockchain sector businesses wanting to move ahead in the global institutional financial landscape. The group’s areas of expertise include financial media & corporate communications, investor relations strategy & programming, thought leadership & executive visibility, and US policy & regulatory affairs. “As digital assets solidify their role within mainstream markets, we provide the critical expertise in both institutional finance and blockchain technology, and frankly the mindset towards execution, needed to bridge traditional and emerging financial ecosystems,” said M Group Strategic Communications founder and CEO Jay Morakis.

S2H Communication, a marketing, media relations and influence consultancy specializing in design, interior architecture, home decor and lifestyle, sets up shop in Milan. The agency, which launched in Paris in 2009, also has a US presence in Miami and NYC. S2H’s Milan office will be led by Irène Semeraro, who previously worked for Weber Shandwick and has also overseen global media planning for such brands as Dolce & Gabbana, Narciso Rodriguez, Shiseido and Verizon Business Group. S2H already supports several Italian clients in their communication strategies, including Lago, Giobagnara and Lodes. “By opening our office in Milan, we are creating a strategic and unparalleled network for design and home décor professionals, linking top communities across the global design and creative landscape,” said S2H Communication founder and CEO Sarah Hamon.

Madden Media, a Tucson, AZ-based agency, picks up Arsenal Advertising. Madden’s acquisition of the Texas-based creative agency is intended to bolster its current capabilities and strategy marketing expertise. The Madden Media team currently serves destination management organizations, communities, nonprofits and healthcare systems. “Arsenal cuts through the noise to build real connections between brands and their audiences,” said Madden CEO Dan Janes. “They’re not just about making things look good; they’re about making an impact—and bringing them into the Madden fold is an asset in our storytelling for our clients.”