The City of Seattle’s Department of Transportation is looking for firms who can provide services including strategic communications and community engagement work for its Aurora Ave Project.

In addition to being a critical freight corridor for Seattle, Aurora Ave N, one of its busiest streets, is also a major priority from a safety perspective, with high rates of serious injury and fatal crashes.

SDOT has been awarded Federal Transit Administration Equity Formula Funds to complete planning work for the corridor. Among the goals of the project is providing upgrades to such basic infrastructure elements as sidewalks, lighting, pedestrian crossings and drainage facilities.

According to the RFP, the selected firm should be able to support the completion of the Aurora Ave Corridor Planning Study as well as forming and facilitating an advisory committee to guide the development of the concept design for the corridor.

The work also should be in line with the City of Seattle’s Race and Social Justice Initiative, including but not limited to a commitment to engaging with diverse communities, communities of color and low-income communities.

Budget for the project is anticipated to be around $790,000 with an initial duration of two years (set to begin in Q2 2025 and estimated to run through Q1 2027). The selected firm may be considered for subsequent phases of the Aurora Ave Project, subject to its performance on prior phases.

Proposals should be submitted by March 5 through the Open Gov platform, at https://procurement.opengov.com/portal/seattle. The procurement contact is Julidta Palmer.

Read the RFP (PDF).