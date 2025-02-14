Darren Brandt

Sloane & Company names Darren Brandt as sole CEO of the firm. Brandt previously served as co-CEO alongside Whit Clay, who has left the firm to lead the New York office of Longacre Square Partners. Before taking the co-CEO post at Sloane, Brandt was managing director. He will now be responsible for driving the company's growth strategy. Sloane has also brought on Melissa Green as the agency’s first chief growth officer and promoted Ariel Kouvaras to senior managing director. Green was most recently global co-head of strategic client development at Lazard. She has also worked at Rational 360 and Goldman Sachs. At Sloane, she will be responsible for further invigorating the agency’s strategic direction. Kouvaras, has been with Sloane for nearly a decade, most recently serving as managing director. She will continue to drive Sloane's intelligence and marketing platforms with a focus on strategy and innovation.

Margaret Irons

BeyondID, a managed identity solutions provider, hires Margaret Irons as CMO. Irons most recently led Salt & Butter Marketing, a boutique agency providing marketing expertise to startup and growth stage companies. She was previously VP and global head of marketing and communications at software developer 3Pillar Global. At Beyond ID, Irons will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning and demand generation efforts. “Margaret is a dynamic marketing leader with a deep understanding of how to scale technology brands and drive measurable impact,” said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID.

(L-R) Catherine McNally, Colleen McCarthy,

Adam Blacker

Digital Brands, a digital media company, appoints Catherine McNally, Colleen McCarthy and Adam Blacker as PR directors. McNally, who will serve as PR director for Digital Brands’ finance vertical, most recently worked as a communications consultant specializing in consumer storytelling and thought leadership strategy. She was previously PR director at educational technology company BYJU’S. McCarthy will be PR director for the lifestyle brands under the Digital Brands umbrella. She has led public relations efforts for consumer lifestyle brands and has served as head of PR, North America, for Lovehoney Group. Blacker, PR director for Digital Brands’ technology vertical, previously served as the director of content & communications at data intelligence platform Apptopia. “Their combined expertise in strategic communications and thought leadership will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our brands and drive meaningful engagement with both consumers and industry leaders,” said Digital Brands president Ryan Frankel.