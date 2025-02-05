Hemsworth is named agency of record for Chattahoochee Nature Center, a 127-acre property located in Roswell, GA on the Chattahoochee River. The agency will develop a comprehensive PR and social media plan aimed at amplifying awareness of CNC as a leader in eco-tourism. The goal of the efforts is to increase visitation and membership heading into the Center’s 50th anniversary next year. CNC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving and rehabilitating native Georgia plants and animals through a variety of programs. Visitors to Chattahoochee Nature Center can explore aviaries that protect birds of prey, access the marshlands surrounding the Chattahoochee River, discover an aquarium showcasing freshwater wildlife and experience interactive exhibits designed to provide educational opportunities for all ages. “This collaboration will allow us to amplify our efforts to educate the public on the importance of environmental conservation and the vital role that native plants and animals play in our ecosystem,” said Chattahoochee Nature Center senior director of camp, marketing and special events Tamara Kinmon.

Trip Whisperer Public Relations Agency is teaming up with Eating Europe, which operates premium food tours in Rome, Paris, London, Amsterdam and 14 other cities. Trip Whisperer will focus on building relationships with the media and travel trade, as well as creating partnerships that will expand Eating Europe’s footprint. Each year, more than 50,000 guests go one of the company’s excursions, which feature hand-selected local tour guides who are true foodies and insiders. Their deep connections and passion for food result in unique experiences where participants can discover a city’s hidden gems. “We’re thrilled to be able to champion good eats around Europe’s top cities by sharing Eating Europe’s one-of-a-kind food tours with the world,” said Trip Whisperer founder Jessica Parker.

Sage Growth Partners, a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, is selected as strategy and communications agency partner for HMR Veterans Services, which provides management services for state veterans homes. The partnership with Sage will focus on increasing awareness for the company as well as for state veterans homes across the country. Established in 1998, HMR offers a dedicated approach to meeting the unique physical, mental and social needs of veteran residents of state veterans homes. “Our new partnership with Sage will help us to further communicate our mission and continue to deliver our promise of a safe, quality and caring environment for our residents and staff members," said HMR presdent and CEO Labeed Diab.