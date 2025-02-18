Sarah Mucha

Seven Letter names Sarah Mucha senior director. Mucha previously served as director, public affairs at SKDK, where she secured coverage for clients in such outlets as NBC, CNN and the New York Times. Before that, she covered Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign for CNN. She is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Department of Government. “Sarah is adept at crafting strategies that allow clients to harness the power of the media to amplify their stories in traditional and non-traditional channels alike,” said Seven Letter founding partner Trevor Francis. The agency has also brought on Julia Pekala and Terrah Mack as content specialists.

Molly Biwer

Emory Healthcare, which is part of Atlanta’s Emory University, appoints Molly Biwer as CMO, effective March 3. Biwer comes to Emory from the Mayo Clinic, where she was chair and SVP of marketing, brand strategy, creative studio and strategic partnerships. Biwer has also served as CCO at Hallmark Cards and SVP and CCO at investment management firm Carlson. In her new role, Biwer will lead the marketing and communications strategies across the organization, working to shape Emory Healthcare’s brand presence, enhance patient engagement and develop meaningful connections between the organization and its community. “Molly brings a wealth of experience creating and delivering marketing strategies that elevate organizational brand and increase patient engagement, and we are excited she is joining the Emory Healthcare team,” said Emory Healthcare CEO Joon S. Lee, MD.

(L-R) Chris Miller,

Rachel Hansen

FoodMix Marketing Communications, a full-service food marketing agency, promotes Chris Miller to VP of creative and Rachel Hansen to VP of client services. Miller joined the agency in 2022, most recently serving as group creative director. Before that, he was creative director at business consulting firm Maddock Douglas for close to two decades. He has worked with sush clients as Chiquita, Disney, McDonald’s, and Wise Foods. Hansen, who was previously group account director, has handled campaigns for Red Diamond Coffee and Tea, Smithfield Culinary, Bush’s Beans, Fischer Paper Products, and ASR Group. “Both Chris and Rachel demonstrate their commitment to excellence and growth every day, inspiring the rest of our team to push toward success for our clients,” said FoodMix president Sara Hagen.