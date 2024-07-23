Teneo has signed a $150K per month contract to provide communications and strategy advisory services promoting the Dominican Republic as a tourist destination.

It may also engage in communications with members of the media and other related stakeholders.

The Caribbean island has just completed a record tourism year, attracting 11M visitors in 2024. The government is shooting for 14M visitors in 2028.

The self-proclaimed “global CEO advisory” has a three-month contract with the New York office of the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic.

It carries a four-percent “administration fee” to cover the cost of support, administrative and technology services, plus expenses for “reasonable business and travel expenses.”

Teneo staffers in Montreal (VP Marc Pion, Natalia Alcocer Velasco) and Toronto (managing director Randi Rahamin, VPs Johanna Robinson and Jamie Crawford-Richie) handle the DR push.

The country has been in the news in the Great White North as a Canadian family filed a suit on Jan. 31 against an all-inclusive DR resort alleging food poisoning, resulting in the 2023 deaths of the mother and her eight-year-old son.

Toronto lawyer Stephen Gougeon is seeking about $7M in damages from the Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham as well as a tour operator and other companies.