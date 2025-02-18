Jeff Lupinacci

Jeff Lupinacci, who was most recently chief financial officer at Omnicom’s Flywheel Digital unit, takes the CFO post at Real Chemistry.

Lupinacci has also served as CFO for Omnicom Public Relations Group and was global CFO for IPR Mediabrands.

He has led M&A and private equity transactions in the US and internationally, as well as leading initiatives credited with improving profit margins, bringng about financial system conversions, and effecting large-scale business transformations. Lupinacci currently serves as treasurer on the board of directors of the American Marketing Association.

“Jeff's financial leadership will ensure we manage our resources strategically, allowing us to support innovation and growth,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan.

Lupinacci replaces Craig Abolt, who served as CFO since 2021.

Real Chemistry has also named Julia Gaebler as president, market access, a newly created position. Gaebler has held such leadership roles as general manager and global head of market access at Cytel, chief business officer at Lucy Therapeutics, and partner at Health Advances.

She has co-authored over 65 peer-reviewed articles in leading journals like Nature and the Journal of Pediatrics.

“Julia's deep expertise in commercial strategy and market access will help us connect with our clients in more meaningful ways and adapt to their evolving needs,” said Narayanan.