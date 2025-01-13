Ancora, the activist investor that has targeted US Steel, has hired BGR Government Affairs for strategic counsel and representation in DC.

The Cleveland-based asset management firm wants to shake up the board of USS, and force it to abandon its merger with Japan’s Nippon Steel.

President Joe Biden blocked that $15B deal based on national security grounds. Nippon and USS filed a federal lawsuit, alleging that Biden unlawfully scuttled the merger.

Ancora has devised a “Make US Steel Great Again” plan to undo the merger, collect the $565M break-up fee, and install new leadership to revive the steelmaker as an independent company.

Jonathan Mantz, who heads BGR’s commerce & infrastructure practice, spearheads the lobbying team that includes David Urban (chief of staff to Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Spector) and Justin Rzepka (legislative aide to Nevada Sen. John Ensign).