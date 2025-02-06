The Institute for Public Relations issues a report that selects 16 research studies from 2024 that contain information “communications professionals need to know.” The reports, which come from such sources as Reuters, the Edelman Trust Institute, Gallup, United Minds, McKinsey & Company and Leanin.org, address a wide range of issues in areas including politics and media, internal communication, DEI, state of the industry, and AI & technology. Among the key insights: 83% of senior managers said they believe their organization “cares about them,” while only 50% of non-managers said the same (from Integral: Index Study). In addition to the 16 research studies, PR’s report also connects readers to several IPR Signature Studies, and research from the Public Relations Journal, a collaboration between IPR and PRSA, which highlights the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the field.

UpSpring receives certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. WBENC certification validates that a business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman. UpSpring was founded in 2009 by Tiffany Rafii and Sarah Terzic, who were then seniors at George Washington University. The agency now serves clients across a wide range of market sectors, from hospitality to real estate to food and beverage. In 2024, UpSpring launched a pro bono PR & marketing contest, the UpSpring Launch:HER Awards, which awarded a combined half a million dollars in PR and marketing support to women-led non-profit organizations. “The WBENC Certification aligns with our values and continued commitment to diversity and inclusion, and we’re excited to pay it forward by supporting other women-owned businesses,” saud Rafii, who is UpSpring’s CEO.

Dragon Horse Agency is named by MSN as one of its top ten best up-and-coming agencies. In announcing its list, MSN noted that “these agencies excel at leveraging emerging technologies, such as AI, data analytics, or immersive media, to create unique solutions that stand out in crowded markets.” Dragon Horse was singled out for its DragONE, a proprietary platform that integrates business strategy with marketing execution. “This recognition validates our mission: to help businesses rise above the noise with strategies that not only enhance visibility but also drive real, tangible success,” said Dragon Horse president Julie Koester.