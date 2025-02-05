Don’t you get the feeling that the Trump administration is going to implode over the next couple of months.

His MAGA supporters cheer Trump’s frenetic pace on the home front of flooding the zone with Executive Orders, dismantling federal agencies, reeling in environmental protections, kneecapping inspector generals, orchestrating wholesale layoffs of federal workers, handing over sensitive federal data to the wretched Elon Musk, and intimidating the media and public officials.

On the international stage, Trump wants to punish America’s top two trading partners with punitive tariffs, flip the bird at NATO allies, threaten military action against Panama and Greenland, embrace war criminal Vladimir Putin, and throw Ukraine’s courageous leader Volodymyr Zelensky under the bus.

Action Jackson Trump provides a sharp contrast to Sleepy Joe Biden, who disappeared during the last six months of his presidency and still remains AWOL while his programs are being bulldozed by his predecessor.

But Trump's actions ultimately will produce results, which may not be favorable to Americans.

Our country isn't a land where its 24/7 unicorns and rainbows, a magical place that Trump wants you to believe that you live in.

How will parents feel when elementary and high schools start dishing out American propaganda to their children?

That’s mandated under Trump’s “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12” EO on Jan. 29. It calls for “patriotic education,” which is defined as a presentation of the history of America grounded in “an accurate, honest, unifying, inspiring, and ennobling characterization of America’s founding and foundational principles.”

Patriotic education wants to tout how the United States "has admirably grown closer to its noble principles throughout its history, and that the celebration of America’s greatness and history is proper."

China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are gobsmacked by Trump's brazen bid to rewrite America's history and erase its transgressions.

A good hunch: patriotic education will whitewash America’s sin of slavery, and the reign of terror targeted at Blacks during Reconstruction.

Our kids won’t learn about America’s imperialistic past (and perhaps near future), imprisonment of Japanese-Americans, southern segregation, Watergate, and unjustified wars in Vietnam and Iraq.

How happy will America be when the short-handed Social Security Administration just can’t get those monthly payments out in time? Will you say an extra prayer before take-off because you worry about the purge conducted at the Federal Aviation Administration. Will families blame Trump when they are turned away from national parks due to a shortage of rangers?

How will patriotic education explain that Trumpian America has become a satellite of Russia, which has plans to “Make the Soviet Union Great Again?”

But the worm may be beginning to turn against Team Trump. A solid majority (57 percent) of Americans believe Trump has exceeded his authority since assuming office, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll.

More than half (53 percent) disaprove of Trump’s actions during his madcap first month in office. Only 45 percent approve.

Had the poll taken place at the conclusion of Trump's first month in office, his disapproval rating would have been higher.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 13-18. That was before Trump’s crazed tirade about Ukraine starting the war with Russia, and branding brave Zelensky a “dictator” with a four percent approval rating. Fifty-seven percent of Ukrainians trust their president, according to the Ukraine-based Kyiv International Institute of Sociology. Trump craves that level of support

The shock value of Trump’s manic activity is going to soon wear off. It’s easy to follow the Silicon Valley mantra of “move fast and break things.”

But there will come a time when our 78-year-old leader is going to have to govern. Trump will have to set a future course for America that is not a re-do of the past.

I doubt that he is up for, or even cares about that. Our petty narcissist-in-chief only cares about the all-in-caps, Trump.