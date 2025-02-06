Magrino is named PR agency of record for livestream social commerce platform TalkShopLive. Magrino will support the brand across all PR efforts, including brand and platform education; executive visibility for co-founder Bryan Moore; and entertainment news from the talent that creates commerce-based content with TalkShopLive. Through its multi-embed point of sale technology, TalkShopLive allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared by users. It has been adopted by major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy, as well as publishing companies Conde Nast, Hearst and Penske Media to facilitate livestream commerce on their channels.

Scout Lab, which works with clients that address human and planetary health, is appointed communications agency of record for Riley, an all-in-one parenting platform providing expert-backed, personalized and real-time support to families. The agency has already led strategic communications for Riley’s $3.1M seed funding announcement and beta launch. As AOR, Scout Lab will continue to drive awareness, thought leadership and storytelling to establish Riley as the go-to parenting platform. Scout Lab’s roster also includes Oova and The Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine.

Modera, a Southern California-based healthcare marketing agency, comes on board as official marketing agency of record for Blue Zones Health. The agency will oversee consumer, broker and provider-facing integrated marketing activities. Its efforts span branding, advertising, communications and digital marketing. Drawing on proven principles from Blue Zones regions around the world—where people live exceptionally long and happy lives—Blue Zones Health blends the science of longevity with modern healthcare. "Modera has demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of the complexities in healthcare and the health insurance landscape, with a proven track record of success," said Blue Zones Health founder and CEO Ben Quick.