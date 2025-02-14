Los Angeles is looking for a firm to develop a marketing strategy and conduct outreach to increase the number of inquiries and complaints to its Civil Rights Enforcement unit.
LA Seeks to Boost Profile of its Civil Rights Unit
Fri., Feb. 21, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
