Maria Stagliano

Blue Highway Advisory hires Maria Stagliano as senior crisis communications and management consultant. Stagliano was previously a director at Leidar and an account supervisor at Levick. She has served as the first-line spokesperson for a variety of clients including food and medical safety companies, businesses involved in cryptocurrency litigation and organizations victimized by ransomware attacks. “Blue Highway’s growth trajectory over its short history has been about introducing the right people at the right moment for these rapidly shifting times, and Maria is a sterling example of the sort of clear-eyed, ‘empathy-meets-ferocity’ model of practitioner we all strive to be,” said Blue Highway Advisory founder and principal Ian McCaleb. “I see her as an archetype for what Blue Highway will become in full over the next several months—she’s fearless, detail-oriented, tireless and absolutely committed to her clients’ futures.”

Cristiano Guerra

Strategic Governance Advisors, a division of FGS Global that advises public companies anticipating or experiencing conflicts with their shareholders, brings on Cristiano Guerra as a partner. Guerra joins SGA from proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services, where he was most recently head of special situations research, leading a global team that analyzed and provided voting recommendations to institutional investors. He previously led ISS’s US rsearch team, which covers uncontested meetings of all US-listed public companies. “Cristiano’s point of view has been consequential on hundreds of transactions and proxy contests, and for 15 years he has actively engaged with issuers, shareholders and others to develop a deep understanding of what matters most to institutional investors,” said SGA co-founder and managing partner Chris Cernich.

(L-R) Cheryl Donaldson, Anthony Manzanares, Rob Brulinski

Crosby Marketing Communications promotes Cheryl Donaldson to SVP, technology project management. Donaldson has been with Crosby as a VP since 2021, providing leadership for the digital team in developing websites, mobile apps and marketing technology solutions for clients such as Military OneSource, Peace Corps, Kaiser Permanente, USAA Educational Foundation, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). The agency has also promoted Anthony Manzanares to associate creative director and Rob Brulinski to AVP, creative technologist. Manzanares has been a visual designer/art director at Crosby since 2006, developing branding, advertising and PSA campaigns across all forms of media. Brulinski spearheads the firm’s teams that leverage AI tools and emerging technologies.