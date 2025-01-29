Houston’s HBW Resources has signed on Canada’s Alberta province to support its membership in the Governors Coalition for Energy Security.

Alberta is the largest supplier of crude oil and natural gas to the US. It joined GCES, an organization of a dozen US governors, in November.

GCES’ mandate is to promote the right of businesses “to choose the energy they need, to minimize permitting and other regulatory barriers, limit expensive energy mandates, focus on affordability and reliability of energy infrastructure, and to coordinate to positively manage energy resources and the environment.”

Alberta premier Danielle Smith said she looks forward to working with GCES to increase pipeline capacity to the US and advancing energy security, reliability and affordability for Americans and Canadians.

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry and New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu launched GCES, which is based in Baton Rouge.

HBW is to facilitate Smith’s relationship with GCES, arrange meetings/workshops and monitor energy matters. Its contract began February 10 and runs through July.

HBW’s Meghan Thacker, VP for federal and state affairs, handles the Alberta effort. She spent a dozen years in the US Capitol, dealing with energy issues for Louisiana's delegation and Montana's Republican Sen. Steve Daines.