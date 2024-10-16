Steven Gunby

FTI Consulting CEO Steven Gunby plans to cut about 330 people from the firm’s 8,300-member payroll following a lackluster second-half performance at the company.

That four percent staff alignment resulted in an $8.2M special charge for Q4, and an estimated $17M charge for the current quarter.

FTI posted a 3.2 percent decline in Q4 revenues to $894.9M, largely due to a fall-off in the corporate financial & restructuring and technology segments. Net income plummeted 39 percent to $49.7M.

Despite continued headwinds in 2025, Gunby remains “confident in the powerful multiyear growth trajectory that we are on.”

On the strategic communications front, FTI posted flat Q4 revenues of $86.6M and a 15 percent drop in operating income to $12.5M.

The unit reported a lower demand for corporate reputation services but an upswing in its financial communications offerings.