FGS Global and Brunswick Group serve as communications advisors to Prosus as the food delivery giant acquires Just Eat Takeaway for $4.3B cash.

The $20.30 per-share offer represents a 49 percent premium to JET’s average three-month closing price on the Amsterdam exchange.

Prosus operates in more than 70 countries via investments in Delivery Hero, Swiggy, and Meituan.

JET has a strong European network, especially in the Netherlands, UK and Germany.

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi said combining his company’s “strong technical and investment capabilities with JET’s leading brand position in key European markets will create significant value for our customers, drivers, partners and stakeholders.”

JET acquired Grubhub in 2020 to bolster its position in the US market.

The Prosus/JET combination creates the world's fourth largest food delivery company.