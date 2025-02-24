Jacobstahl, a Ruder Finn company, is selected by Naväge Nasal Care to run communications for its Naväge and Naväge Baby brands. Agency co-founder and senior managing director Sandra Stahl will manage the business. Naväge’s products provide a natural, powered suction method to clear nasal passages. “jacobstahl jumped in very quickly at the end of 2024 with creative and highly effective solutions to our critical needs,” said Naväge CMO Lisa Gallagher. “We value the deep expertise in healthcare and consumer brand experience jacobstahl and Ruder Finn offer.”

WE Communications is named communications agency of record for Energy Market Authority, a Singapore-based regulator and facilitator of energy development. The agency will be tasked with developing strategies for EMA’s campaigns focused on its efforts to decarbonize Singapore. The focus will be on enhancing public awareness of Singapore’s energy transition, especially of what EMA calls the “energy trilemma,” which balances security, affordability and sustainability. EMA’s decarbonization efforts are part of Singapore’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions. “Their team demonstrated an understanding of complex energy transformation challenges, and we look forward to working with WE to champion meaningful conversations that will help lift awareness and understanding of Singapore’s energy landscape,” said EMA director of corporate communications Juliana Chow.

Grady Britton, which is based in Portland, OR, adds The Freshwater Trust and children’s museum The DoSeum to its roster of purpose-driven clients. For the Freshwater Trust, a non-profit dedicated to preserving and restoring freshwater ecosystems, Grady Britton’s PR team will work to amplify the organization’s expertise and thought leadership in local and national conversations around freshwater quality and quantity. Grady Britton will serve as agency of record for San Antonio-based The DoSeum, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025. The agency will focus on enhancing the museum's visibility, promoting its educational programs, and highlighting its role in fostering innovative thinking among San Antonio's youth. “As a Certified B Corporation, Grady Britton demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility that resonates deeply with The DoSeum's goal of being accessible to all children in our community," said The DoSeum VP of marketing Sandra Garcia.

Campstories is named PR agency of record for The Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club, Bermuda. The agency will lead PR efforts for the property, including ongoing media relations and strategic partnerships centered around the $15M renovation of its Bermudiana Wing, scheduled to debut in late April/early May. The renovation project upgrades all 113 rooms within the Bermudiana section of the hotel, and will provide six, one-bedroom suites that can be converted into two-bedroom suites. The Hamilton Princess is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.