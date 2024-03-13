Samir Hulileh

A leading West Bank businessman has hired Montreal’s Dickens & Madson to lobby the governments of the US, Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt and the European Union to back his effort to become leader of the post-invasion government of Gaza.

Samir Hulileh, who heads Palestine Development and Investment Ltd., inked a one-year $300K pact with D&M. The initial $100K retainer was paid on Feb. 20.

The 68-year-old, who served in the cabinet of the Palestinian Authority, envisions a Gaza with a political structure approved by the United Nations, Arab League and Palestinian Authority.

It will be protected by peacekeeping troops from the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabian and the UAE.

“Israeli interference in the affairs of Gaza will be eliminated together with any Hamas military presence,” according to D&M’s contract.

Hulileh sees the need for a new airport and seaport built on land leased from Egypt with development funded from the rights to natural gas in the Mediterranean.

D&M also will provide media and public relations services to push its client’s plan. President Ari Ben-Menashe, an Iran-born naturalized Canadian citizen, handles Hulileh’s effort.