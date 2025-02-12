Zapwater Communications is named PR agency of record in the US for lebua Hotels & Resorts, an international luxury brand that operates hotels and restaurants in the Asia-Pacific region. Zapwater will work with lebua to develop a targeted media relations strategy aimed at increasing awareness of its properties, including Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok. The agency will be tasked with driving dedicated stories and features about the culinary, wine and mixology programming at the company’s properties, along with collaborating to identify new programming and events. Known as the world’s first vertical destination, the properties feature amenities including two rooftop restaurants and six unique bars. “This partnership marks a new chapter for lebua Hotels and Resorts, where we will work together to craft compelling narratives, engage with key audiences and strengthen our brand presence in key markets,” said Iebua Hotels & Resorts president and CEO Narawadee Bualert.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry comes on board as US public relations agency for Salvador Tech, a provider of market-first cyber resilience and recovery solutions. Led from the lorries’ Boston office, the PR program will work to amplify Salvador Tech’s position as an innovator and thought leader in OT/ICS cybersecurity. The agency will focus on educating critical infrastructure decision-makers and key industry players in US media on the potentially catastrophic impact of extended downtime following a cyber-attack or general failure, which can be solved by an overall resilience-focused strategy. “Having worked with the lorries before, I’ve seen their industry expertise firsthand, and have no doubt they’ll help us drive a greater impact in the U.S. market,” said Salvador Tech VP of marketing Karen Pakes.

Ingredient, a food marketing agency, is selected to lead marketing and creative strategies to drive the growth of Plochman's, a Chicago-rooted, family-founded premium mustard company. Ingredient will oversee Plochman's creative production, social media strategy and email marketing to raise brand awareness and expand retail distribution. This will include curating specialty recipes and executing results-driven email marketing campaigns. Plochman's produces 19 varieties of premium, flavored mustards, including such flavors as Kosciusko Spicy Brown and Chicago Fire. "We're confident that our partnership with Ingredient will help us build upon our legacy and expand our footprint on store shelves and in consumers' homes nationwide," said Plochman’s SVP of sales and marketing Rodney Naylor.