Nicole Messier

MSL U.S. hires Nicole Messier as managing director, corporate reputation. Messier comes to MSL from Mission North, where she most recently served as president. She has held senior communications and marketing posts at HelloFresh, Radial and Altisource, and has also worked at Edelman. Her areas of expertise include strategic communications and executive thought leadership, as well as creating market differentiation and external narrative building. In her new post, Messier will oversee strategy, client partnerships and innovation. “Nicole is an experienced leader and her ability to create impactful, forward-thinking strategies will help all our clients stay ahead,” said MSL chief client office Lisa Talbot.

Judy Turchin

Jack Taylor names former Equinox chief operating officer Judy Turchin as CEO. Prior to Equinox, Turchin served as chief administrative officer and chief compliance officer at Blackstone’s real estate group. At Jack Taylor, she will lead global operations, drive ongoing strategic growth in existing and new geographic markets, and develop new capabilities, diversifying and enhancing the agency’s scope of expertise and services. “Bringing Judy on board is like adding rocket fuel to what we’ve already built,” said Jack Taylor found Jon Bier. “She’s a powerhouse—her leadership, strategic vision, and industry expertise make her the perfect fit to help us level up while staying true to who we are at our core.”

Bethany Hiitola

Corporate Security Advisors, a management consultancy specializing in designing and implementing security programs, appoints Bethany Hiitola as CMO. Before coming to CSA, Hiitola led global brand realignments, digital strategy and enterprise-wide marketing initiatives at CommScope, ARRIS and Motorola. In her new position, she will play a key role in strengthening CSA’s market presence and expanding its influence as a trusted advisor for corporate security leaders. “Bethany is a dynamic and results-driven marketing leader whose vision and expertise align perfectly with CSA’s strategic direction,” said CSA CEO Jeremy Baumann.